Collaros has first TD pass of season as Blue Bombers top Stampeders 41-37

Zach Collaros threw his first touchdown pass of the season into the hot hands of rookie Ontaria Wilson and Deatrick Nichols recorded a 55-interception return for a score as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Calgary Stampeders 41-37 in a see-saw battle on Friday.

Calgary led 37-33 with 7:32 to go in the fourth quarter when Collaros guided the Bombers on a nine-play, 102-yard drive that ended with Nic Demski's 10-yard touchdown catch and two-point convert grab with 3:25 left.

Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier was sacked for a loss and threw an incompletion to force Calgary to punt. The Bombers chewed up some yards and ran the clock out.

It was Winnipeg's second straight victory and bumped their record to 2-4. Calgary lost its second consecutive game and moved to 2-3.

Wilson's score was the Georgia native's first CFL touchdown. He finished with 13 receptions for 201 yards in front of 29,467 fans at Princess Auto Stadium.

Collaros completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 344 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.