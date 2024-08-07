Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP

Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday.

The incidents began around 3:45 p.m. on Monday about 40 kilometres south of Grand Rapids. According to RCMP, an SUV and minivan, which was operating as a handivan, were involved in a head-on crash.

RCMP officers, the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services came to the scene to help.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman, who was in the front seat of the minivan as a passenger, was taken to the Grand Rapids Nursing Station where she was pronounced dead.

One other passenger and the 54-year-old male driver of the van sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old woman, who was the front-seat passenger of the SUV, died at the scene of the crash. The two other passengers and the driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said early investigations have determined that the driver of the SUV crossed the centre line, colliding with the minivan.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been laid at this time.

Following the crash, the highway was closed from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Officers told the drivers that it would be a long closure and many of them opted to turn around.

When the highway reopened, a northbound SUV wouldn’t start as it had a drained battery from the long wait.

Around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a southbound pickup truck turned around to assist the SUV and pulled up behind it. All occupants got out of both vehicles and were standing roadside.

According to RCMP, a northbound van pulling a loaded trailer crashed into the back of the pickup truck, which then hit the SUV, causing the SUV to strike two of the people standing roadside. Both individuals had been occupants of the SUV.

A 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 36-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.