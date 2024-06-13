Colleen Bready's forecast: calm following the storm

Call Thursday the calm after the storm, relatively speaking.

Severe thunderstorms Wednesday produced several reports to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) of tornadoes in southwestern Manitoba.

The agency received tornado reports from Rapid City, Rivers, Cypress River, Baldur to Swan Lake.

Now ECCC is investigating with the Northern Tornadoes Project to determine where there were actual touchdowns and assign any damage ratings.

Today’s atmospheric conditions are much less turbulent.

A trough of low pressure could produce a few scattered showers or thunderstorms across southern regions, but they aren’t expected to be severe.

Otherwise, the south should enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs today slightly below normal for mid-June in the low 20s.

The northwest will be cloudy this afternoon with more of a mix of sun and clouds across the northeast.

Daytime highs across the north should reach the mid to upper teens in most areas.

Rain showers across northwestern Ontario will end later this afternoon, although there is the risk of thunderstorms.