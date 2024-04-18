Colleen Bready's forecast: Rain and snow continuing

WINNIPEG
    Another day, another round of rain and snow on Thursday in Manitoba thanks to a low pressure system that has stalled over the province.

    In Winnipeg and the southeast, falling temperatures this afternoon will see rain turn to snow. Temperatures will drop to around the freezing mark, so watch out for potentially slippery roads, highways and sidewalks.

    In the southwest, Brandon can expect flurries while Dauphin will see more snow.

    Meanwhile, snowfall warnings continue for several central and northern regions. Snow will continue there today and on Friday before finally tapering off.

    The heaviest snow yet to come in the north should fall between Gillam and Island Lake.

    Winnipeg and the south will have one more day of on-again, off-again snow on Friday before sunshine on the weekend. 

