

Ahmar Khan , CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is hoping to become a destination when it comes to hosting major cricket tournaments in Canada.

Cement has begun to pour into the grounds as two cricket fields with concrete pitches will be constructed in La Barrière Park.

The investment into the sport played by millions across the world is a welcome sight for Manitobans.

“La Barrière Park is a hidden gem and the arrival of the new cricket fields will be provide an excellent opportunity for people to explore nature and play a variety of sports in the park,” said Paramjit Shahi, a community leader.

For the Manitoba Cricket Association having more cricket pitches were a priority as participation in the sport grows year over year.

“Cricket is increasing in popularity in Winnipeg, with the number of players doubling in just the last two years,” said Garvin Budhoo, president of the Manitoba Cricket Association. “Having two more fields in the city will increase playing opportunities for teams, assist in athlete development and ensure Winnipeg is a destination for cricket tournaments.”

The city will also be making other upgrades in the park which will included a new fire pit, picnic tables and sod enhancement. A new washroom will also be a part of the construction

