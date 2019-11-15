WINNIPEG -- Construction of new schools for young people living in three Manitoba First Nations will get underway this spring.

The schools will be built in Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids and Poplar River.

The federal government is providing $97.9 million for the construction, announced at Southeast Collegiate in Winnipeg Thursday.

“Our buildings are falling apart and for the health and safety of the kids I think it’s very important that we have this new building that’s coming up for them,” said Chief Roland Hamilton of Bloodvein First Nation.

A study was conducted to determine what the communities’ needs were, and as a result:

A K4, also known as nursery or junior kindergarten, to Grade 10 school will be built in Bloodvein. It will include a multipurpose play field, a basketball court, playgrounds and community-use areas;

A K4 to Grade 12 school will be built in Little Grand Rapids, with a multipurpose play field, basketball court, softball field, outdoor rink, playgrounds and community-use areas;

A K4 to Grade 12 school will be built in Poplar River, featuring a multipurpose play field, basketball court, softball field, outdoor rink, playgrounds and community-use areas.

Construction contracts have been given out, and the schools are expected to open in September 2021.

