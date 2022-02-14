Construction site theft leads to discovery of $80K in stolen power tools: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

An investigation into stolen power tools from a Manitoba construction site led RCMP to discover over $80,000 in stolen tools from multiple sites.

RCMP said the investigation started on Jan. 25 when several valuable power tools were reported missing from a West St. Paul job site.

Police launched an investigation, leading officers to search a Winnipeg property on Feb. 4.

(Source: Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP said they found a stolen enclosed trailer containing hundreds of stolen power tools believed to be taken from multiple sites. Officers said the value of the tools is pegged at over $80,000.

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and faces several theft-related charges. He has since been released and will make a court appearance in Winnipeg on May 10.

(Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Anyone who believes their tools may be a part of this recovery is asked to contact Red River North RCMP at 204-667-6519.

Police said you should be prepared to provide identifiable characteristics in order to reclaim your property.

An investigation is ongoing.