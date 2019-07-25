

A recommendation to split a River Heights lot to make way for two single-family homes was approved Wednesday by the city’s board of adjustment.

Kurtis Sawatzky, a local developer with Veritas Development Group and a property owner, is looking to split the 50-foot property into two lots.

Neighbours told CTV News they’re disappointed with the infill.

Ann Hodges is on the front line of the opposition. She said the city shouldn’t accept the lot split because it will affect green space and block street sightlines.

“None of us are against infill development,” she said. “Some houses need to be replenished. What we’re against is a house very, very narrow, twice the size of every house on the street.”

Sawatzky said there’s already a precedent in the neighbourhood for this kind of development.

“There’s three homes built there before 1940 already on 25-foot lots, so it’s hard to argue it’s not consistent with the neighbourhood,” he said.

In June, prominent homeowners in the Tuxedo neighbourhood stopped a lot split on a corner property through an appeal.

Hodges said opponents to this development are making similar arguments, and she has dozens of signatures.

“We have more than 70 names and that was just in the last few days of protest,” she said.

She plans to file an appeal on the decision.

- With files from CTV’s Jason Gaidola