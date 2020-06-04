WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg city councillor is pushing for a break for cab owners in the city.

Transcona councillor Shawn Nason said due to COVID-19, the taxi industry has seen a drop in business by up to 85 per cent.

He said the city should rebate half of the 18 cent fee per trip collected on each fare to taxi owners.

Nason said the rebate would be backdated from April 1 until the province deems the pandemic has substantially subsided.

The councillor wants the city’s infrastructure and public works committee to consider the motion.