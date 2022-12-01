Country singer Morgan Wallen to bring world tour to Winnipeg

Award-winning country star Morgan Wallen is heading out on a world tour and is set to make a stop in Winnipeg in September 2023.

The singer, who has over 12.1 billion on-demand streams and a number of chart-topping songs, will perform at the Canada Life Centre on Sept. 28, 2023 as part of his ‘One Night at a Time World Tour.’

This news comes after Wallen embarked on the 55-show ‘Dangerous Tour’ in 2022. Those shows raised $3 million for Wallen’s foundation, which is aimed at helping to provide resources for children, including music and after-school programs.

Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ sold 4.1 million units, and earned Wallen a number of awards and nominations, including the Billboard Music Awards for top country album and artist.

Verified fan presale registration for the tour is from Dec. 1 to 4, with the verified fan presale taking place from Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. to Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. The venue presale is on Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the public sale beginning on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.