Court ruling coming in trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault

A Winnipeg judge is set to make a court ruling on Thursday in the trial of a retired priest accused of assaulting a woman while she was a student at a residential school more than 50 years ago.

Arthur Masse, 93, is charged with one count of indecent assault following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at the Fort Alexander Residential School, located north of Winnipeg.

Complainant Victoria McIntosh, who was 10 at the time of the alleged incident, said Masse assaulted her in a bathroom.

Masse was charged last summer and pleaded not guilty.

Masse and McIntosh were the only witnesses who testified in the trial.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks and The Canadian Press.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.