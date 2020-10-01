WINNIPEG -- Manitoba residents will have another tool to use in the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID Alert App is now officially available to all Manitoba residents beginning Thursday, Oct. 1.

The free app, which can be downloaded from The App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

If a user of the app tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a one-time key from their health authority to enter into the app. When the key is entered, the app will notify other users if they have come in close contact with the person who tested positive for at least 15 minutes, and will provide next steps for the users.

The government said the app does not collect personal information, and it does not track a user's location.

In addition to Manitoba, the COVID Alert app is currently active in Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Three million Canadians have downloaded the app since it was launched this summer, and the federal government is working to bring other provinces on board.

The app is voluntary to use and can be downloaded by all Canadians.