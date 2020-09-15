WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba First Nation is reporting that a member of its community has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice on the Sagkeeng First Nation website, leadership was notified of the infected individual on the evening of Monday, Sept. 14.

The First Nation’s health centre is working with the person who tested positive to complete a case investigation, and will notify anyone who has been in close contact with this person and ask them to self-isolate.

The infected individual is in isolation and public health officials are monitoring his health.

This is a developing story. More details to come.