WINNIPEG -- Cases of COVID-19 have spiked within the Headingley Correctional Centre in Manitoba, more than doubling in one day.

On Tuesday, provincial health officials confirmed with CTV News the number of cases at the Headingley Correctional Centre increased to 89 active cases.

Since the outbreak was declared at the jail in mid-October, Headingley has seen 110 total cases including 86 inmates and 24 staff members.

There have been 21 recoveries, though the province does not say how many inmates are included in this number.

This is more than double the cases announced at the centre one day earlier, when Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin reported 44 total cases on Monday, including 34 cases among inmates.

The Headingley Correctional Centre remains under the red or critical level of the pandemic response system. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the centre.

The following correctional centres in Manitoba also have reported cases of COVID-19:

The Women’s Correctional Centre, which has 20 total cases, including 17 inmates and three staff;

The Agassiz Youth Centre, with 10 total cases including nine inmates and one staff;

The Brandon Correctional Centre with three total cases all of which are among staff members;

The Manitoba Youth Centre, which has one case among a staff member;

The Milner Ridge Correctional Centre which has two total cases among staff members; and

The Winnipeg Remand Centre which has two total cases, including one inmate and one staff member.

No cases of COVID-19 or deaths have been reported at the federal Stony Mountain Institution.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported at any Manitoba correctional centre.