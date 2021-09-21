COVID-19 close contact identification protocols changing in Manitoba schools

WINNIPEG -

Public health and Manitoba education officials are changing protocols for how close contacts to COVID-19 cases in schools are identified and managed.

The government said the changes are being put in place to, "address the impact of remote learning and self-isolation on the safety and mental and physical health of students."

Moving forward, health officials will consider several factors when determining isolation requirements, such as vaccination status and the use of masks.

Self-isolation for close contacts is also changing as those individuals will now only be required to isolate for 10 days, which is down from the 14-day period. Testing will be recommended on day seven.

"Where there is higher community transmission or outbreaks, the isolation requirements may change to reflect increased risk," the province said.

On top of close contact and self-isolation changes, there are also changes coming to the definitions of a school case as well as a school outbreak.

A school case is now classified as a staff member, student or volunteer in Kindergarten to Grade 12 who was at the school during the 14 days before symptoms developing or a positive test if date if asymptomatic, as well as within 10 days after symptoms developed or if there is a positive test date if symptomatic.

Outbreaks will now only be declared if there are at least three school-related cases in a 14-day period of the other cases.

The new definitions will allow for more consistent reporting and if an outbreak is declared, further measures can be put in place, the province said.

Officials said these changes will come into effect on Tuesday.