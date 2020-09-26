WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

The site is moving to critical (red) on the province's Pandemic Response System.

The province did not provide further details on the risk, case numbers or hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

The announcement comes from the daily COIVD-19 bulletin on Saturday.

A day prior, the province announced outbreaks at two other Winnipeg care homes to be over.

Three care homes in Winnipeg are listed as red (critical) under the province's Pandemic Response System.

Winnipeg will be listed as orange (restricted) on Monday. With the change comes new mask mandates and gathering size limits.