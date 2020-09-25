WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Winnipeg care homes to be over.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference on Friday, Sept. 25 that Fred Douglas Lodge and Concordia Place have gone back to the caution (yellow) level on the pandemic response system.

CTV News Winnipeg reported on Sept. 1 that a worker at Fred Douglas Lodge, located on Burrows Avenue, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting restrictions to be put in place.

This was the second time an employee at this facility tested positive for the disease, with a previous case in early April.

Then on Sept. 4, Concordia Place announced that one of its healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19, causing increased restrictions to be put in place.

Roussin reminded Manitobans to take the necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including staying home when sick, proper hand hygiene, wearing a mask if they can’t physically distance, and reducing their number of close contact outside of their households.

Since March, there have been 1,764 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 19 deaths.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.