WINNIPEG -- For the second consecutive day, Manitoba has lowered the age limit for people to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the province announced people age 24 and older can now book their appointments at a vaccine supersite or pop-up clinics. This is a drop from Monday, where people 30 and older were allowed to book their appointments.

Indigenous Manitobans 18 and older have been able to book their appointments since last week

AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain available at Manitoba pharmacies for people 40 years old and older, and people between the ages of 30 and 39 with certain health conditions, such as diabetes or liver disease.

The province says 45.4 per cent of Manitobans ages 18 and older have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of May 11, 576,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

Appointments can be booked online of by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).