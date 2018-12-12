

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said two raids in three days led officers to seize drugs, cash and paraphernalia, as well as charge six people.

The first happened on Dec. 7 at around 9:30 a.m., when officers, powered by a warrant, searched a home on Rowdens Bay.

They seized 85 grams of cocaine, a large amount of cash, a number of cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Norway House resident Colin Gamblin, 29, with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The Mounties said three other people also face charges: a 25-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.

On Dec. 10 a home on Pine Grove was searched under power of a warrant and police seized 85 grams in crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.

Police said two men from Winnipeg, aged 18 and 20, are facing charges in connection with that search.