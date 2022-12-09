Crash on Brandon bridge leaves pedestrian in serious condition
A crash in Brandon, Man., on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital and closed the 18th Street Daly Bridge to traffic for several hours.
Brandon Police Service officers were called to the crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, around 6:20 a.m. on Friday.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The 18th Street Daly Bridge is closed to all forms of transportation. As of 9:30 a.m., police said it will likely remain closed for another three hours. Traffic is being redirected to 26th Street.
Traffic analysts are currently on scene investigating the cause of the crash.
Police did not have an update on the pedestrian’s current condition.
