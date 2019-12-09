WINNIPEG -- Fire crews were busy in northwest Winnipeg Monday morning as they fought a fire in a semi-truck and trailer.

Just after 4 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responders arrived to find a truck and trailer burning at a location in the 100 block of Oak Point Highway.

Firefighters had the fire under control within half an hour.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimate is available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.