WINNIPEG -- One man is cycling across the country to help raise awareness of the youth mental health crisis in a Manitoba community.

When Tataskweyak Cree Nation declared a state of emergency for the community of Split Lake, Man., last month due to recent deaths and other incidents of self-harm, Rylee Nepinak was compelled to do something to help.

“They’re going through an extremely difficult time right now,” he said, noting there have been a number of suicides in the community over the past year.

“It’s not just a suicide crisis, but it’s also a water crisis that they’re facing and that they have been facing out there for years. They’re on a boil water advisory. They’re surrounded by water they can’t touch, swim in or drink and they rely solely on water bottles. So, there’s a lot going on.”

In order to help, Nepinak decided to cycle across Canada for “beautiful and resilient” people of Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

He began his journey on Aug. 11, in Vancouver, with the final destination of Halifax. His hope is to raise both awareness and funds.

“I think the goal would be about $25,000. That would be really great,” he said.

“What’s really important about this is that the youth are in charge of all the money that’s being raised. They’re going to make the decision in their community on how they see fit of how this money should be spent.”

Nepinak also wants to create a youth town hall in Tataskweyak, so that young people can have their ideas and voices heard,

“Hopefully it starts something permanent, like a community youth council,” he said.

“I think we need that in every community because youth are leaders too. They have amazing ideas and it’s important to empower them.”

Nepinak said his ride is going great so far, noting that it was a bit tough to get through British Columbia due to the elevation.

He headed to Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday and will reach Winnipeg’s Memorial Park by noon on Wednesday. Anyone is welcome to join.

-With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.