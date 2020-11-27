WINNIPEG -- A new wage support program will provide $35 million for Manitobans who work with vulnerable people, including workers at care homes and homeless shelters.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced a caregiver wage support program on Friday, which will be provided to people who work at personal care homes, homeless shelters, help with children in care and assist people with disabilities.

Health-care aides, housekeeping staff, recreation workers, and direct service workers are eligible. The employees who apply will receive an hourly $5 top-up to their wages, based on the number of hours worked between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2021.

Two intake periods will close on Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 18, 2021.

The province said the benefit will be paid directly to workers in the week after each intake period closes.

To qualify, workers must earn a regular wage of $25 per hour or less.

Application information can be found here.