

CTV Winnipeg





Firefighters said a home was threatened by a debris fire in a vacant lot in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue, but fortunately the flames were extinguished before it spread.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire just after 7 a.m. Thursday, the City of Winnipeg said.

It was declared under control at 7:22 a.m., and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.