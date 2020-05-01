WINNIPEG -- Deer Meadow Farms will be holding a farm school/day camp in the month of June in order to help out parents who need a place to send their kids when they return to work.

On Wednesday, Manitoba’s Premier Brian Pallister announced that some of the province’s non-essential businesses, such as hair salons and restaurant patios, will be able to open to beginning on May 4, but schools are not part of the immediate reopening plan.

“To be quite frank, we’re into May next week here, you’ve got a few weeks to monitor the situation and then you’re into June, the last month of the school year,” the premier said at a news conference earlier this week.

“For that reason we’re not entertaining the idea of reopening schools at this point in time.”

Deer Meadow Farms, located on Springfield Road in Winnipeg, said space at the camp will be limited due to COVID-19 measures.

The camps will be nine hours a day and one week long and will teach children basic farm chores, such as gathering eggs, feeding animals and milking the goats.

Online registration for the camp will open on Friday.