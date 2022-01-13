Details of Operation Phoenix reveal drug trafficking network, use of drones to smuggle drugs in prison: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested 12 people following an eight-month investigation that stretched into Ontario and Alberta into alleged drugs and firearms trafficking that including using drones to smuggle drugs into prisons.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Phoenix, started in May 2021, which was originally focused on firearms smuggling, though investigators learned large amounts of drugs were also being trafficked by the network.

Police said 12 people were arrested in various locations, including Winnipeg, Edmonton, and the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said two of the people arrested face charges related to using drones to smuggle drugs and contraband into Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba and Collins Bay Institution in Ontario. Items seized include methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and cannabis. The institutional value of the drugs and contraband seized at Stony Mountain Penitentiary is estimated at $700,000.

Police executed 16 search warrants including four in Winnipeg, three in Anola, Manitoba, two at Stony Mountain Institution, four in Alberta, and three in the Greater Toronto Area. Officers seized the following:

Six kilograms of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $2.75 million;

30 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2.6 million;

15 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1.6 million;

100 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of $500,000;

Smaller amounts of heroin, ecstasy, and psilocybin with an estimated street value of $330,000;

Approximately 40 firearms;

One kilogram of cutting agent values at $1,200; and

11 vehicles, four snowmobiles, three trailers, and a Bobcat with a total value of $381,000.

Police made the 12 arrests in the first two weeks of December 2021, and said six people have been officially charged:

Matthew Cody Knysh, 30, of Winnipeg, was charged with 20 separate firearms offences;

Mitchell Steven Lee Bruneau, 40, of Anola, MB., was charged with six firearms-related offences and four counts of conspiracy;

Jason Dean Bigl, 20, of Winnipeg, was charged with possessing and trafficking in firearms and four counts of conspiracy;

Stacy DeSantis, 25, was charged with trafficking (controlled substance) and conspiracy;

Mario Grosso 36, of Heritage Pointe, AB., was charged with trafficking (controlled substance), and conspiracy; and

Joseph Louis Savino, 35, of Winnipeg, was charged with six firearms-related offences and trafficking (controlled substance).

The six charged remain in custody and the charges against them have not been proven in court.

This is a developing story. More to come.