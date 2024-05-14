Dietary supplement Umary recalled by Health Canada due to undeclared substances
Health Canada has issued a recall for a dietary supplement saying there are undeclared drugs in the supplement and it could cause serious health risks.
The recall was issued Tuesday for the Umary Hyaluronic Acid Dietary Supplement.
Health Canada said the supplement was tested and the "presence of prescription drugs diclofenac and omeprazole" were found, but neither drug was listed on the label.
Diclofenac is an anti-inflammatory used to relieve pain caused by arthritis. Health Canada said it could increase the risk of heart attacks or stroke, high blood pressure, stomach or intestinal bleeding or ulcers, severe kidney or liver problems, and bleeding or clotting issues.
Meanwhile, omeprazole is used to reduce acidity in the stomach. Health Canada said it should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional.
Umary does not have a natural product number according to Health Canada, and it isn't authorized to be sold in Canada, however, it has been sold on online platforms.
"Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal," Health Canada said in the recall.
"Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health-care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription."
Umary is a Mexican-made supplement, and the company previously told CTV News Winnipeg that it operates in the current legal and regulatory frameworks established by the Mexican authorities.
The company added it does not sell products in Canada.
"Therefore, any product labelled under our brand in Canada is not related to our company, and we cannot guarantee its authenticity or quality," it previously said in a statement.
If anyone currently has the Umary pills, Health Canada said they should not be used, and they should be returned to a local pharmacy so they can be disposed of.
If people have taken Umary and have health concerns, they are told to contact a health-care professional.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE AT 2:30 2-hour wildfire evacuation notice issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods
A wildfire evacuation alert for some Fort McMurray residents has been updated to a two-hour evacuation notice.
Sask. man faces 60 charges in child exploitation investigation, with crimes dating back to 2005
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
American sought after 'So I raped you' Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Significant police presence as Israeli flag flies at Ottawa City Hall
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. man faces 60 charges in child exploitation investigation, with crimes dating back to 2005
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Regina police seize over a kilo of cocaine, make 1 arrest in drug trafficking bust
One man is in custody following an investigation that saw over a kilogram of cocaine seized as well as an array of drug trafficking paraphernalia.
-
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man faces 60 charges in child exploitation investigation, with crimes dating back to 2005
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Saskatoon community leaders come together to address growing violence, safety concerns
The City of Saskatoon, the fire department, and the police service are uniting to launch nearly a dozen initiatives in hopes of cracking down on crime and improving safety.
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 2:30
LIVE AT 2:30 2-hour wildfire evacuation notice issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods
A wildfire evacuation alert for some Fort McMurray residents has been updated to a two-hour evacuation notice.
-
U of A associate dean resigns over removal of student protesters from campus
The associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion in the University of Alberta's faculty of arts resigned Monday over the removal of student protesters from the school's campus, citing an inability to do the job.
-
Oilers to bench Skinner as Pickard takes starter's net in morning skate
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a change in net for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary students return to school following daytime stabbing
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of Calgary man
A Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered west of the city in April.
-
Calgary's former Rose and Crown to reopen as new pub in summer 2024
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors for good last year, but the building will soon be home to another bar.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto's top doctor Eileen de Villa announces resignation
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health is stepping down.
-
2 people injured, one critically, following multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough involving a school bus
Two people have been injured, one critically, in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Scarborough.
-
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Ottawa
-
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
-
Significant police presence as Israeli flag flies at Ottawa City Hall
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
-
11-year-old boy dead after collision with school bus in Rockland, Ont.
An 11-year-old boy has died after a collision with a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Mon Lapin crowned Canada's best restaurant once again
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
Quebec is short 3,000 pharmacists, professional order says
All health-care sectors are facing significant staff shortages, but it's a major problem in the pharmaceutical industry, whether in pharmacies or hospitals, says the president of the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec (OPQ).
Atlantic
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
-
'We're on standby': Team ready to help entangled right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Vancouver
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
-
Police called in transit bus to help deal with 'hundreds of intoxicated youth' in Port Moody last weekend
A TransLink bus was dispatched to Sasamat Lake in Port Moody Friday night as police dealt with 'hundreds of intoxicated youths at closing time.'
-
Federal Tory Leader Poilievre targets illicit drugs in B.C. hospitals
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
B.C. launches program to bring more child-care spaces into schools
British Columbia is launching a two-year pilot program to integrate before- and after-school child care into classrooms and other school spaces.
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
-
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
-
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
-
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
-
Thunderstorm rocked Simcoe County with toonie-sized hail, downpours
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
-
Woman arrested as part of southwestern Ontario fraud investigation involving over 50 charges
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a woman in connection to a fraud investigation that has seen authorities lay more than 50 charges, and recover nine stolen vehicles.
-
A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
London
-
SUV tumbles down steep embankment near Highway 401
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle tumbled approximately 30 meters down a steep embankment along Highbury Avenue, near Highway 401.
-
Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
-
Contractor recounts frantic moments during fatal London, Ont. fire
One person is dead and a second is injured following a blaze in London’s northeast end. Nearly 30 firefighters on eight London Fire Department vehicles arrived at 1600 Nairn Ave. at approximately 8:30 a.m.