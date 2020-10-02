WINNIPEG -- The Mayor of Winnipeg is condemning a racist letter targeted at the city's only Black councillor as a "disgusting act of hate."

The one-page anonymous letter, obtained by CTV News on Friday, is addressed to Coun. Markus Chambers and contains racist remarks against the councillor.

The letter goes on to claim that racism “never existed” in the City of Winnipeg and accuses Chambers of having a racist agenda.

"As I read the contents of the letter, I was deeply disturbed by it," Chambers told CTV News Friday evening.

Chambers is the councillor for the St. Norbert – Seine River Ward, and serves as the chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

He said in the two years he has been on council, he has never received anything like this.

"I was absolutely appalled by it."

Chambers said he has heard from other members of council – specifically his female colleagues – who said they are subjected to this kind of problem routinely and face verbal abuse.

"If we are looking at going forward, things like this have to stop," he said. "There is no place in our modern society for it. It's regressive, it's divisive, and it's downright nasty."

Mayor Brian Bowman condemned the letter Friday night.

"The Mayor was sickened to hear of such a disgusting act of hate directed at Councillor Chambers," a spokesperson for Mayor Brian Bowman told CTV News Friday evening.

"There is no place for this kind of hate in our city and the Mayor has offered Councillor Chambers his support."

Chambers said he hopes the people of Winnipeg can work on these issues together.

-with files from CTV's Touria Izri