WINNIPEG -- A dispute over a garbage collection pilot project could be heading to arbitration.

A city report recommended against a plan to allow city workers to pick up trash from some apartment and condo buildings because it would cost too much.

Union CUPE argued it can be done within budget, and scrapping the pilot would violate terms of a previous grievance resolution.

Now the mayor’s executive policy committee passed a motion tabled by Brian Mayes, former water and waste chair, to send the issue to arbitration.

City administrators said the pilot would cost $2.6 million, $656,000 over budget.

CUPE said in order to find out the true costs, the pilot must be completed first.