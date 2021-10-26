Do you know these men? Manitoba RCMP release surveillance images of homicide suspects

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba RCMP has released surveillance images of two suspects in a homicide in Portage la Prairie last month.

The incident took place around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 27. Police say a man was assaulted with a weapon outside a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West. The 41-year-old man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital in serious condition, and died on Oct. 22.

According to police, two suspects were seen leaving the scene of the assault – one on foot and one on a bike.

A surveillance image supplied by the Manitoba RCMP.

With the help of police dog services, Mounties were able to recover some evidence and determine the possible last location of the suspects as 10th Street NW and Fisher Avenue.

Now, nearly a month after the initial incident, police are releasing surveillance images from the back alley of the 100 block of Saskatchewan Avenue West around the time of the incident.

The images show one suspect who is walking and wearing dark-coloured clothes and a light-coloured face mask. The other suspect is riding a bike while wearing a light-coloured jacket/hoody and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 431-489-8105 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A surveillance image supplied by the Manitoba RCMP.