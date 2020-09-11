WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg residents have an opportunity to learn about the historic architecture present in the city.

Doors Open Winnipeg is a free event, with 30 different locations around Winnipeg that celebrates the city’s rich history.

This is the 17th annual free event for Winnipeggers, organized by Heritage Winnipeg. The celebrations kick off Saturday, September 12 through Sunday, September 13th.

“Doors Open Winnipeg 2020 is a testament to the resilience of the heritage sector and Heritage Winnipeg," said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg. “Heritage is vital to our community and needs our support more than ever during these challenging times.”

To ensure safety, the event is encouraging preregistration, and organizers are asking people to wear masks.

The event will be smaller than previous years, but organizers say it still features many favorite locations, including the Haunted History Tour, Vaughan Street Jail, and Upper Fort Garry Provincial Park.