WINNIPEG -- As the time in self-isolation grows, many Manitobans are missing the sights and sounds of live music by local musicians.

But, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hoping to fill the void, bringing you performances from your favorites spots through music videos.

“Today we launch Downtown Sounds, a performance series, really taking people back to the places they might be missing downtown. And we worked with Manitoba artists who performed some new songs,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

Musicians performed in places that would normally be filled with people checking out Winnipeg’s artistic scene. Video locations include the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, and even the Forks Rooftop.

“Leonard Sumner was up on the rooftop. We really thought it was a good opportunity to bring a little joy back downtown and take people to the places they might be missing,” Fenske said.

You can find all the videos here.

In addition, Fenske said they are working with radio stations, and will have a prize giveaway.

“You can win gift cards from downtown businesses,” Fenske said. “Really, what we are trying to do is show business, arts, and culture all coming together. That’s really what creates a vibrant downtown.”