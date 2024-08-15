Downtown yoga studio reopening next month

After an extended absence, a downtown Winnipeg yoga studio is moving back into the same space it left empty.

Yoga Public made its reopening announcement Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF), which owns the building, Yoga Public will be back at the same location at 280 Fort Street in the fall.

Yoga Public first opened in the 16,000-square-foot space in 2012. It's owner said the business closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yoga Public was more than a place to practice yoga - it was a space where people found deeper connections with themselves and others," said Ida Albo, owner of Yoga Public. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone to a place that feels like home - a place to practice, to grow, and to connect."

MMF President David Chartrand said this is part of the federation’s commitment to help breathe new life into the downtown area. Yoga Public will open again Sept. 14, 2024.