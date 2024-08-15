WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Downtown yoga studio reopening next month

    Yoga Public is returning to downtown Winnipeg. Uploaded Aug. 15, 2024. (Yoga Public/Facebook) Yoga Public is returning to downtown Winnipeg. Uploaded Aug. 15, 2024. (Yoga Public/Facebook)
    Share

    After an extended absence, a downtown Winnipeg yoga studio is moving back into the same space it left empty.

    Yoga Public made its reopening announcement Thursday afternoon.

    According to the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF), which owns the building, Yoga Public will be back at the same location at 280 Fort Street in the fall.

    Yoga Public first opened in the 16,000-square-foot space in 2012. It's owner said the business closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Yoga Public was more than a place to practice yoga - it was a space where people found deeper connections with themselves and others," said Ida Albo, owner of Yoga Public. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone to a place that feels like home - a place to practice, to grow, and to connect."

    MMF President David Chartrand said this is part of the federation’s commitment to help breathe new life into the downtown area. Yoga Public will open again Sept. 14, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News