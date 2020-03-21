WINNIPEG -- A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 has officially opened in Winnipeg on Saturday.

The testing facility has been set up at the Manitoba Public Insurance Bison Drive Service Centre. Another drive-thru site opened in Steinbach, Man., on Friday, and there is also one in Selkirk, Man. This brings the total number of community screening sites in the province to 11.

According to MPI, all remaining appointments at this service centre, located at 15 Barnes St., are cancelled. Customers will be contacted to find out their options.

“We’re all doing our part to flatten the COVID-19 curve and assist where we can,” MPI’s president and CEO Ben Graham said in a news release.

“This location was requested due to its proximity to the Victoria General Hospital. Our facility meets all health criteria and is located in the heart of the greatest testing volumes.”`

This drive-thru site will operate on a referral basis. Manitobans have to contact Health Links for screening to find out if they should be tested for COVID-19.

People being tested at the facility will have to stay in their cars in order to adhere to physical distancing orders.

MPI staff who work at the service centre have been relocated or permitted to work from home.