WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is issuing a warning to drivers after a near miss crash north of Brandon on Thursday.

RCMP posted a video to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon telling people there could have been a tragic incident because of one driver.

"Your decisions on the road could have catastrophic consequences," the post reads.

In the video, RCMP shows a driver passing another vehicle in a low visibility situation on Highway 10. Seconds later, a school bus drove by in the opposite direction, just missing the passing vehicle.

"We could have been responding to a very tragic collision this morning."

RCMP said the 28-year-old driver was given a ticket of $174 for passing without a clear view.

"Please be careful out there."

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for additional comment.