Driver nearly misses head-on crash with school bus near Brandon: RCMP
A screengrab from a video posted by Manitoba RCMP showing a near miss crash between a bus and a passing vehicle near Brandon. (Source: Manitoba RCMP/Facebook)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is issuing a warning to drivers after a near miss crash north of Brandon on Thursday.
RCMP posted a video to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon telling people there could have been a tragic incident because of one driver.
"Your decisions on the road could have catastrophic consequences," the post reads.
In the video, RCMP shows a driver passing another vehicle in a low visibility situation on Highway 10. Seconds later, a school bus drove by in the opposite direction, just missing the passing vehicle.
"We could have been responding to a very tragic collision this morning."
RCMP said the 28-year-old driver was given a ticket of $174 for passing without a clear view.
"Please be careful out there."
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for additional comment.