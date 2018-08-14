

Renee Rodgers, CTV News





People were asked to avoid part of Winnipeg's North End Tuesday night after flames broke out in a two-storey residence.

A city spokesperson told CTV News firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. at 7:48 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting from the windows.

With heavy smoke impairing vision, a drone was deployed to get a better view of the fire.

The occupants of the residence made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The city asked people to avoid Selkirk Avenue between McKenzie and Parr.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.