Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern Manitoba
An emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
The region makes up around 15 per cent of the province's population but accounts for half of all COVID cases, with another 17 added on Tuesday.
With the uptick in cases, Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach is admitting several patients a day to the ICU.
"You know, a lot of patients are in their 20s and 30s and saying, 'Oh, I was confused by what I was seeing on social media, so I just didn't get my vaccine’," said Dr. Jen Anderson, who is a family physician in the area and also works at Bethesda Regional Health Centre.
Anderson noted many people are showing up to hospital with serious symptoms, yet they haven't been tested.
She said the reasons she’s heard from patients for not getting tested vary from not wanting to wait in line, not wanting to test positive so they can work, and people who deny they have COVID.
"Even a year and a half into this, that reassurance that this could be COVID, and you probably should be tested – even if it is just to make sure that if you are doing okay, that you aren't passing it to someone else."
On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said restrictions for the area are possible.
"So we're certainly not ruling out a regional approach. There are certainly challenges with a regional only approach, as we know there's a lot of mobility," said Roussin on Monday afternoon.
Business owners who could impacted by regional restrictions are concerned about what will happen if they come into effect.
"Mentally, it's pretty tough,” said Jeff Eidse, who is the owner of Sweaty Training and Conditioning. “We try to make a plan, we try to do what we can in between there, but uncertainty all the time,"
Anderson said the best way to ensure the fourth wave doesn't last long is for all people to get vaccinated.
"Ninety-nine per cent of patients coming into the ER are unvaccinated, so that tells us that vaccination is really helping this year," said Anderson.
The Southern Health Region has a vaccination rate of 65.6 per cent, while 80.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received both doses of the vaccine.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids’ COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
Canadian journalist’s interview recordings with John Lennon and Yoko Ono sell at auction
Twice a year, a Beatles memoriabilia auction is held near Liverpool — and this year, the star item was a set of recorded interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, conducted by a Canadian journalist.
Son of residential school survivor went from gangs to fighting for Indigenous rights
Clayton Thomas-Mueller tells the story of his life going from the mean streets of Winnipeg to fighting for Indigenous rights in his new memoir titled 'Life in the City of Dirty Water.'
Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
Saskatoon
-
Son, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
-
'We don't know anything': Saskatoon theatre manager in the dark on proof of vaccination procedures
Roxy Theatre general manager Jordan Delorme says he supports needing proof of vaccination, but adds the province needs to do a better job of letting businesses know exactly what is expected.
-
Police shut down street in Saskatoon following report of suspicious package
Police were on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a "suspicious package" was reported.
Regina
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
-
Regina Food Bank kicks off Million Meal Challenge with help from Mosaic
The Mosiac Company has pledged to match up to 150,000 meals worth of donations with the start of the Mosaic Million Meal Challenge.
-
'Disappointing': Residential school in Lebret, Sask. vandalized
Three days before the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada the former residential school in Lebret, Sask. was vandalized.
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Calgary third-party vaccination verification app pulls web portal after users' data left unsecured
A third-party vaccine verification app that was initially endorsed by the Calgary Flames' ownership group left some users' data unsecured and available to be viewed by the public, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
-
'Flirting on the knife's edge': Oilers welcome fans back as doctors warn a new lockdown is needed in Alberta
For the first time since the NHL suspended its 2019-20 season in March of last year, the Edmonton Oilers will welcome fans back into Rogers Place on Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Ontario region issues warning about aggressive tactic using loophole to pressure sales
A region in Ontario is warning about an aggressive new tactic that uses a loophole to help make sales.
Montreal
-
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real-estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real-estate ethics code.
-
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrhaven elementary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Trudeau moving ahead with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal public servants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reaffirming his pre-election pledge to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for federal public servants.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa Police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
Ottawa Police investigate collision at Somerset Steet W and Bronson
Northern Ontario
-
35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situation
North Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Sault addictions group calls for more transparency over proposed addictions facility
An addictions group in Sault Ste. Marie is calling for more transparency when it comes to a planned addictions facility in the city.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 case
In the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
Kitchener
-
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
-
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Mom, I can't get ahold of anybody at 911': B.C. woman faces difficulty getting ambulance for injured grandson
Issues last week with B.C.'s 911 service provider meant some callers, including a B.C. grandmother, faced long waits or were unable to get through at all.
-
Area 'contained' after Squamish RCMP ask public to stay away during search for man with rifle
An area of Squamish has been "contained," Mounties say in an update on the search for a man believed to be armed.
-
B.C. parents want access to rapid testing kits for school-aged kids
With COVID-19 case numbers rising in B.C. elementary school students, some parents and experts are asking why rapid testing still isn't being used.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.