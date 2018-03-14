The mayor and his inner circle have agreed to keep councillors’ oversight of seven major road and bridge projects this year.

A city report recommended authority be given to CAO Doug McNeil to award the contracts, bypassing council, to get the projects out the door faster.

The infrastructure committee voted against the plan, instead opting for more meetings to speed up the process.

Now the Executive Policy Committee has endorsed the lower committee’s decision in a four to two vote, with the mayor voting in favour.

Concerns were raised by some councillors about giving the CAO control following the Sterling Lyon Parkway controversy and the botched water treatment plant lawsuit.

But department officials have warned councillors, by not giving the CAO authority, some projects might not get completed in the upcoming construction season.