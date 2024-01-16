Escaped Manitoba inmate recaptured in Selkirk

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution who escaped almost one week ago is back in custody.

The Correctional Service of Canada announced on social media Tuesday that Terry Dutko has been taken back into custody.

Dutko, 24, escaped from the minimum security unit during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg on Jan. 10.

He is currently serving a sentence of 11 years, 11 months and 28 days for a number of offences, including robbery.

RCMP released more information about the arrest Tuesday, saying Dutko was arrested at a home on Toronto Street in Selkirk on Monday with help from Winnipeg Police.

Mounties said he was seen exiting the back of the home and tried to run away. He allegedly refused to comply with demands from police while being arrested, prompting a police dog to be used to help with the arrest.

RCMP alleged Dutko kicked and punched the police dog while resisting, but officers were able to get him into custody. Dutko was taken to hospital for treatment and later returned to Stony Mountain Institution.

He is facing charges, including two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and being unlawfully at large.