WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Escaped Manitoba inmate recaptured in Winnipeg

    Supplied image of Terry Dutko. Supplied image of Terry Dutko.
    An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution who escaped almost one week ago is back in custody.

    The Correctional Service of Canada announced on social media Tuesday that Terry Dutko has been taken back into custody.

    No other details were released, but CSC said Dutko was taken into custody by Winnipeg Police.

    Dutko, 24, escaped from the minimum security unit during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg on Jan. 10.

    He is currently serving a sentence of 11 years, 11 months and 28 days for a number of offences, including robbery.

