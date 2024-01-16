Escaped Manitoba inmate recaptured in Winnipeg

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution who escaped almost one week ago is back in custody.

The Correctional Service of Canada announced on social media Tuesday that Terry Dutko has been taken back into custody.

No other details were released, but CSC said Dutko was taken into custody by Winnipeg Police.

Inmate Terry Dutko, who escaped from Stony Mountain Institution during an escorted temporary absence, was apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service. pic.twitter.com/zGupjJj66G — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) January 16, 2024

Dutko, 24, escaped from the minimum security unit during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg on Jan. 10.

He is currently serving a sentence of 11 years, 11 months and 28 days for a number of offences, including robbery.