Evacuation order lifted in Leaf Rapids

Residents of Leaf Rapids are getting ready to return home after evacuating due to a nearby wildfire.

The town announced on Facebook that the order had been lifted at noon on Tuesday. Buses are currently scheduled to depart from Thompson beginning at 11 a.m. from the Thompson Inn, The Burntwood Hotel, The YWCA and the Thompson Regional Community Centre, according to the town’s Facebook page.

A number of residents evacuated to Thompson due to the wildfire, which was roughly eight kilometres away from the town and near the hydro line.

A spokesperson for the province says planning has been underway to ensure evacuees can safely return home.

“Bus transportation for those who need it are in place and gas vouchers are available to those driving home,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “An extra round of cheques for meals are available to ensure evacuees are fed until they are settled back in.”

The spokesperson added that the province has left information on how to deal with potentially spoiled food, and is working to ensure supports, such as Employment Income Assistance and medical prescriptions, are not interrupted as people come home.