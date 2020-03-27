WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister says new restrictions to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Manitoba are coming soon.

During a Friday morning news conference, the premier said changes to group size restrictions could be coming in the next “couple or three days.”

“We’re looking at that issue all of the time, and acting on the advice we receive from our senior medical people,” Pallister told reporters.

Pallister also deferred questions on potential changes to gathering sizes to Dr. Brent Roussin, who is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 cases at 11 a.m.

The province declared a state of emergency on March 20, which is scheduled to last for 30 days.

The emergency order limits public gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

This is a developing story. More details to come.