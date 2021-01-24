WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Sunday for parts of the Interlake region.

Temperatures are expected to drop below – 30, but strong winds will make it feel more like – 40, said the federal agency.

An arctic ridge of high pressure has moved in bringing extreme cold to a swath of this province and central Saskatchewan.

The weather will warm up slightly throughout the day, but the frigid temperatures are expected to return Sunday night into Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Warnings are in effect for:

Grand Rapids-Waterhen

Swan River-Duck Mountain-Porcupine Provincial Forest

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” according to Environment Canada’s website.

The agency also had a message for pet owners.

“If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.”