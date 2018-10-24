There were no surprises when it comes to who was elected to Brandon City Council this election, but there was one big surprise: a very low voter turnout.

The City of Brandon said there were 36,675 eligible voters.

Once the polls closed and the votes were tabulated, it was revealed only 6,185 Brandonites voted.

That’s a voter turnout of 16.85 per cent.

“To me that is extremely disappointing and an interesting phenomenon,” said Mayor Rick Chrest.

Chrest was elected by acclamation.

“I know there wasn’t a mayor’s race, and that would have an impact, but I don’t think any of us predicted that it would be quite as low as it was,” he said.

In the 2014 there were 33,349 eligible voters and a voter turnout of 42 per cent, which is approximately 14,000 people.