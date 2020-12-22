WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg family in mourning is honouring the memory of two loved ones by giving back to the community.

Jennifer Dethmers and her infant son Anthony Joshua James Dethmers, fondly known as Bambino, died earlier in the year following a fatal crash on Winnipeg’s Boyd Avenue.

Candy Volk, Jennifer’s mother and Anthony’s grandmother, and her family have been collecting items for Christmas shoeboxes to give out to families in the community, and on Monday, they made some Christmas gift drop-offs.

“I came up with the idea after Jennifer and Bambino passed,” Volk said.

“Maybe put together some shoeboxes to hand out to some children.”

Inside the shoeboxes are hygiene products, hats, scarves, small toys, and candy.

Jennifer’s family said helping others was important to her.

“Jennifer would try to help people,” Volk said.

“Even spending her own money to make sure no child went without if she could help it.”

Volk said that right now they are focusing on helping other children and families, noting that it’s a particularly tough time because Jennifer loved Christmas.

“But tonight, tomorrow, until we’re done delivering these gifts and shoeboxes, we’re going to try and spread some Christmas cheer, even though our hearts are breaking and our family is grieving,” she said through tears.

Priscilla Lambert, one of the recipients of a gift, said the gift was “very helpful” and “she’s very thankful for them.”

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.