Featured
Farm equipment crash kills 61-year-old: RCMP
File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 3:38PM CST
RCMP said a 61-year-old man from Austin, Man. was pronounced dead after a tractor pulling a grain auger crashed into tree branches.
It happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on a farm in the RM of Portage la Prairie on Provincial Road 242, about six kilometres north of Highway 16.
Police said the tractor was being driven by a 59-year-old from the RM of North Norfolk at the time and the man who died was helping to transfer the auger to a different site.
The Mounties and Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety are investigating.