RCMP said a 61-year-old man from Austin, Man. was pronounced dead after a tractor pulling a grain auger crashed into tree branches.

It happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on a farm in the RM of Portage la Prairie on Provincial Road 242, about six kilometres north of Highway 16.

Police said the tractor was being driven by a 59-year-old from the RM of North Norfolk at the time and the man who died was helping to transfer the auger to a different site.

The Mounties and Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety are investigating.