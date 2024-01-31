Final suspect arrested in Winnipeg forcible confinement case

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

Winnipeg police have arrested a final suspect in connection with an attempted murder investigation that saw a woman assaulted, forcibly confined and abandoned in a dumpster.

Officers say Evelyn McKay, 40, from Winnipeg was arrested on Tuesday in the 500 block of Jubilee Street. Members of the sex crimes and child exploitation units made the arrest under a warrant for robbery and forcible confinement.

She remains in police custody.

The arrest stems from the attempted murder of a 27-year-old woman that happened over ‘a significant period’ at a Manitoba Housing complex on Carlton Street last December.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says the woman was physically assaulted until she lost consciousness and was restrained for a significant amount of time.

Investigators say suspects eventually forced the woman, who was still restrained, into a dumpster and abandoned her on Dec. 10. Police said someone heard her screams for help, and she was taken to hospital.

Days later, officers arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident.

However, they said at the time they were still searching for Joey Michael Audy, 35, Romeo Chris Miles, 27, and McKay, and asked the public for help in finding them.

Joey Michael Audy (left), Evelyn Marie McKay and Romeo Chris Miles were wanted by Winnipeg police on charges of attempted murder, robbery and forcible confinement in connection with an incident where a woman was assaulted on Dec. 10, 2023. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Audy was wanted on a charge of attempted murder, while Miles and McKay were wanted on charges of robbery and forcible confinement.

Miles and Audy have both since been arrested.

Police said Wednesday McKay is the final suspect arrested in the investigation.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Dan Vadeboncoeur