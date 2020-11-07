WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire in the city’s North End Saturday evening.



Crews were called to a vacant two-storey building in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the city said crews encountered heavy black smoke coming from the building, and launched an offensive attack.



The fire was declared under control around 7 p.m.



Crews didn’t find anyone inside the building, and no injuries were reported. The city said no damage estimates are available at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



The city noted a fire previously damaged the building in May 2018.