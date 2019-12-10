WINNIPEG -- Officials are still investigating the cause of a fire at three-storey apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the building in the 1200 block of College Ave. just before 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the building and went to work right away. They declared the fire was under control just after 1:30 p.m.

Everyone in the building was able to get out before crews arrived. Three people were treated by paramedics on scene and one of the patients was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A firefighter was also injured in the incident and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no word yet on how much of the building was damaged.