Fire in Brandon destroys home

A fire in Brandon, Man., on Sunday evening has left a home destroyed.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Brandon Police Service (BPS) posted to social media, saying that crews were on scene of a fire in the 400 block of 12th Street.

Police told CTV News Winnipeg that everyone inside the home got out safely; however, the home was likely destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BPS previously reported that there were road closures in the area of the fire; however, these streets have since reopened.